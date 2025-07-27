‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Trailer Is Finally Here

Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David are coming home soon.

Paramount+ has released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated NCIS spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva, starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo.

The streamer released the trailer at San Diego Comic-Con during the show’s panel, which included de Pablo and Weatherly, who also serve as executive producers, as well as EP and showrunner John McNamara. The panel was moderated by longtime NCIS star Brian Dietzen. The 10-episode drama will drop the first three episodes on Thursday, Sept. 4, followed by new episodes weekly, leading up to the season finale on Oct. 23.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter at the end of Season 13. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS in Seasons 16 and 17 before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

Since then, Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. “When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

L-R Cote de Pablo as Ziva David, Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Isla Gie as Tali in NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

It was first announced in early 2024 that a spinoff revolving around the fan-favorite characters was in the works at Paramount+. The first images were finally released in April, giving fans a look at Tony and Ziva together for the first time since Season 11 of NCIS in 2014. The first trailer was released in May, and it gave fans a taste of what to expect, which is what this new trailer does even more.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva also stars Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, Julian Ovenden, and James D’Arcy. Along with McNamara, Weatherly, and de Pablo, EPs include Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas. The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The first three episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere on Thursday, Sept. 4 on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly. All episodes of NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Sydney, and NCIS: Origins are also streaming on Paramount+.