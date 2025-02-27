‘NCIS’ Original Cast Member Concerned About Future on Series

On the heels of NCIS’ 23rd season renewal, one original cast member is worried about his future on the show. Sean Murray has portrayed Special Agent Timothy McGee since the first season, starting out as a recurring cast member before being upped to series regular for Season 2. He and Brian Dietzen, who plays medical examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer, are the only ones left from the first season, but even so, Murray is reportedly fearful about his position on the long-running procedural.

In April 2024, Murray told PEOPLE that “no one is quite safe,” and although he’s enjoyed his time on the show, “you never know what’s going to happen.” However, insiders tell RadarOnline that Murray has reportedly been assured that he will return for Season 23, but he’s still not completely sure about it. Especially since a curveball can always be thrown at any time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS

“Even with its lasting success, NCIS has always had a lot of drama behind the scenes,” the source shared. “But Sean has kept his head down and kept going, trying to stay out of the real-life soap operas playing out on the set. But he always lives on the edge, fearing producers are going to kill him off for a big dramatic scene, and he’ll lose that fat $300,000-an-episode payday.”

Despite Murray having 22 seasons under his belt, nothing is guaranteed, unfortunately. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that producers are planning anything bad. The series has been setting up McGee to potentially take over as NCIS Director someday or, at the very least, maybe even lead his own team. He’s already been interim director on a couple of occasions, so it’s quite possible. No TV show is predictable, and even the most lovable characters can be killed off or sent away in an instant.

For now, there doesn’t seem to be any need to worry about Sean Murray exiting NCIS. There are still a handful of episodes left of Season 22, and since Murray will probably be back for Season 23, there will be a lot to look forward to. In any case, fans can always watch the entire series front to back on Paramount+. New episodes of NCIS air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.