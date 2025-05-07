‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ First Trailer Released

The first trailer for NCIS: Tony & Ziva has finally released.

It was previously revealed that the highly-anticipated NCIS spinoff would premiere this fall on Paramount+.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprise their titular fan-favorite roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, who are now raising their tween daughter, Tali, in Paris. After an attack at Tony’s security company, they have to go on the run across Europe. After dropping first look photos at the series and a brief teaser, Paramount+ dropped the first full trailer ahead of the NCIS season finale on Monday.

As per usual, even with them raising a daughter together, there are still some complications for Tony and Ziva, relationship-wise, but that doesn’t seem to hurt their feelings for each other and the joking they do. There is plenty of action, romance, and even undercover work, not to mention that it’s like nothing has changed with Tiva since they were last on-screen together in Season 11 of NCIS.

Paramount+ announced in February 2024 that it had ordered a spinoff centering on Tony and Ziva. Filming kicked off over the summer in Budapest and across Europe, wrapping earlier this year. It’s unknown when the streamer will announce a set premiere date for Tony & Ziva, but it will be premiering sometime in the fall. The series is the sixth spinoff in the NCIS franchise, following NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Sydney, and prequel series, NCIS: Origins.

L-R Cote de Pablo as Ziva David, Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Isla Gie as Tali in NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

As for whether or not any NCIS stars will appear on the series, it’s still anyone’s guess, but a few actors have expressed interest already. Rocky Carroll, who has played NCIS Director Leon Vance since Season 5, previously shared that a video check-in “would be nice.” Sean Murray also said it would be “very possible” for Timothy McGee to show up on the spinoff, so you never know.

If anything is clear about the NCIS franchise, it’s that each show keeps fans on the edge of their seats, and just by the looks of the trailer, NCIS: Tony & Ziva won’t be any different. The series premieres this fall on Paramount+, where all episodes of NCIS are streaming, so fans can take a look back at Tiva’s origin story before the new spinoff eventually premieres.