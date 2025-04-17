Paramount+ Reveals Release Window and First Look for ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’

NCIS fans will soon be reunited with Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

Paramount+ has announced that the upcoming spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva will premiere this fall, according to Deadline.

It was announced in February 2024 that Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo would be reprising their fan-favorite titular roles from NCIS for a new spinoff. Filming kicked off over the summer in Budapest and wrapped earlier this year. The series follows Tony and Ziva on the run across Europe with their tween daughter Tali after Tony’s security company is attacked. It will mark the NCIS franchise’s latest spinoff, following prequel NCIS: Origins, and second international-set series after NCIS: Sydney.

L-R Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo, Cote de Pablo as Ziva David and Isla Gie as Tali In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Jason Bell/Paramount+

“I’m incredibly grateful to CBS Studios and Paramount+ for the chance to plunge these two beloved characters into a dangerous, fun, romantic, exciting chase across Europe,” executive producer and showrunner John McNamara said. “I’m excited to tell a single, serialized story of intrigue and espionage over 10 episodes, getting the chance to delve more deeply into Tony and Ziva’s complex relationship, their on-again/off-again romance and the way they manage to co-parent their daughter Tali, heightened by the sudden jeopardy they all find themselves in.”

“It was surprising how Cote and I just fell into this new place with our characters,” Weatherly added. “Informed by the past, illuminated by the present, and trying to see a future together. These characters are on the adventure of a lifetime. And hopefully, so is the viewer.”

L-R Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo, Max Osinski as Boris and Cote de Pablo as Ziva David In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

Along with Weatherly and de Pablo, NCIS: Tony & Ziva also stars Isla Gie, Lara Rossi, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, James D’Arcy, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, and Terence Maynard. Weatherly and de Pablo also serve as executive producers alongside Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, and Shelley Meals.

The last time fans saw Weatherly and de Pablo together on-screen was in October 2013, when Pablo exited as a series regular in Season 11. Weatherly departed in the Season 13 finale after it was believed that Ziva was dead and he left to try to find her and care for their daughter. de Pablo wound up returning in Season 16 and for a brief arc in Season 17, revealing that Ziva was not dead. Weatherly, meanwhile, returned in Season 21, popping up at the end of the tribute episode for David McCallum and his character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard.

L-R Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo and Isla Gie as Tali In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 1, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

An exact premiere date for NCIS: Tony & Ziva has not yet been announced, but fans should get excited knowing that the series will indeed be premiering later this year. In the meantime, all seasons of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.