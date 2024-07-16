Paramount+ Reveals Cast for Tony and Ziva 'NCIS' Spinoff

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva has officially kicked off production, and the rest of the cast has been announced. It was revealed earlier this year that Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo would be reprising their fan-favorite NCIS characters for a new spinoff on Paramount+, which follows the two on the run across Europe with their tween daughter Tali after Tony's security company is attacked. According to Us Weekly, we now know who will be joining the two of them.

Playing Tony & Ziva's 12-year-old daughter Tali will be Isla Gie from Foundation. Per Paramount+, she is "sick of being treated like a child. She's more intuitive and vigilant than the adults around her give her credit for, and she's ready to prove this to them." Shadow and Bone's Amita Suman will play Claudette, the Chief Technical Officer at Tony's company and "the only reason the place runs as smoothly as it does."

(Photo: VALENCIA – DECEMBER 7: "Jet Lag" -- Michael Weatherly as Special Agent Tony DiNozzo and Cote de Pablo as Probationary NCIS Agent Ziva David on NCIS, Tuesday Jan. 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images) - Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

Russian ex-pat and computer hacker Boris will be played by Maximilian Osinski from Ted Lasso. He is "one of the best and most elusive in the world." Emily in Paris' Nassima Benchicou is set to star as Martine, a former French intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security. Martine is "elegant and cunning, playing both sides of any conflict masterfully to protect her own self-instinct." Bridgerton's Julian Ovenden will play former NSA computer programmer Jonah. Now the Security General of Interpol, he "sees the ways in which the world is broken and knows he can fix it."

Terence Maynard from Coronation Street will portray deeply experienced therapist Dr. Lang, who "treats patients with severe traumas and helps them find comfort and agency." The Watch's Lara Rossi will portray Sophie, a highly skilled professional with a background in the Special Air Service. She "brings a unique blend of maternal warmth and hyper-vigilance to her role as a caretaker for Tali." Last but certainly not least, Agency Carter star James D'Arcy will play Henry, a high-ranking official at Interpol who "has spent his career in law enforcement chasing international criminals."

As of now, a premiere date for NCIS: Tony & Ziva has not been announced, but with filming starting, it shouldn't be long until fans find out when they are finally reuniting with Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David. In the meantime, they can relive their favorite Tiva moments by watching NCIS on Paramount+.