'NCIS': Sean Murray Weighs Possible Appearance in Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo Spinoff

Murray says it's "very possible" that he could appear in the Tony and Ziva spinoff, or for Weatherly and de Pablo to return to 'NCIS.'

While fans got a Tony and Tim reunion in the Ducky tribute episode of NCIS when Michael Weatherly made a surprise cameo, it's possible that won't be the last we see of those two. It was recently announced that a Tony and Ziva spinoff was ordered by Paramount+, with Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their beloved roles. The series will take place in Europe, but even with a whole ocean between them, Tony, Ziva, and Tim might all be reuniting.

On top of the spinoff taking place in a different country, it will also be on Paramount+ instead of CBS. However, that may not matter, as Sean Murray tells TV Insider that it's "very possible" for him to show up on the spinoff or for Weatherly and de Pablo to return to NCIS. "Especially inside of our franchise, as I'm sure you could guess," Murray explained. "And yeah, we like to have fun with some of that stuff, and it's all in the family, so we'll see what happens."

Assuming NCIS gets renewed for Season 22, it would be a great set up to the spinoff if Tony and Ziva were to appear on the Mothership before jumping to their own show. If not, maybe Tim can help out his friends in Europe or, at the very least, have him FaceTime. It has been far too long since the trio were together, and given the fact that Sean Murray is interested in reuniting with both Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, you never know what could happen.

Filming for the yet-to-be-titled spinoff is set to kick off later this year in Europe. An estimated premiere date has yet to be announced, but depending on when production starts, it's likely the series could be coming sometime in 2025. That being said, if Season 22 is greenlit for NCIS and it premieres in the fall, it would make for a good time to bring back Tony and Ziva ahead of the new series, but it would have to make sense, of course.

Whether or not Sean Muray, Michael Weatherly, and Cote de Pablo will all be sharing the screen together again, it will surely be exciting to see Tony and Ziva once again in their own series. There is still plenty of time left before production starts, so it is always possible that Murray could be taking a trip to Europe or vice versa.