'NCIS': Those Michael Weatherly Return Rumors, Explained

It's been seven years since Michael Weatherly left NCIS, but since then, fans have been hoping and praying that Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo would find his way back to the DC offices, even if just for an episode or two. Rumors have been on high for a while now, especially with Weatherly frequently teasing the fans about a possible return, but there could be a few speedbumps in his way, so what do these rumors really mean?

Back in November, RadarOnline reported that Michael Weatherly was eagerly eyeing a return to the long-running CBS procedural, especially following the end of his own CBS series, Bull. An insider had said that show bosses even loved the idea of having him come back, as would his co-stars, who are "hopeful of getting him back – especially the bosses, who'd like to expand the hunk line-up!"

Another insider also mentioned that Mark Harmon, who departed NCIS at the beginning of Season 19, had also been thinking about making the jump out of retirement but has yet to do anything about it. Michael Weatherly, meanwhile, has been teasing about wanting to come back since before Bull even ended.

However, Weatherly's return may not be easy now, as RadarOnline also said a previous interview that the actor did has now resurfaced. In it, he threw some words at Mark Harmon that suggested the former co-stars were not all that friendly with each other, as they were basically on opposite ends of the spectrum. Allegedly, what Weatherly said about Harmon has hurt his chances of returning, as an insider said that "Marks a legend, and people don't take kindly to Michael talking junk about him. Michael comes off as an immature a— and jealous, too."

This isn't all, unfortunately. Most recently, according to RadarOnline, Michael Weatherly is allegedly asking for demands for his return, wanting to bring back on-screen love interest Cote de Pablo and his TV dad, Robert Wagner. de Pablo returned as Ziva David in an arc in Season 17, but an insider reports that Wagner seems "happily retired." Furthermore, they also say that "he's doing himself no favors by being so demanding. The bosses are tearing their hair out over their terms."

While none of this is actually confirmed and all reported by RadarOnline, it's unknown whether or not any of it is actually true or if there's more to it. The only clear thing is that Michael Weatherly does want to come back to NCIS, which he's made obvious, but fans will just have to wait and see whether or not that actually happens. With NCIS coming back for Season 21, it's always possible that Tony DiNozzo will come back, and with the series having no end in sight, there's a lot of time for it to happen.