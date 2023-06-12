Tom Brady Shows QB Skills While Drilling MrBeast's Drone Out of The Air From Yacht

Tom Brady just showed he can still play in the NFL at a high level. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was recently seen in MrBeast's latest video for YouTube, where he's with his kids on a $300 million yacht. MrBeast asked Brady to throw a football at a drone that was circling the yacht. On his first try, Brady nailed the drone, which went into the ocean before it was recovered.

"If I hit this drone first try, maybe I should come out of retirement," Brady said before the attempt, per Fox News. Brady also tried throwing a football to a friend of MrBeast on a jet ski from the yacht. It was a perfect toss from Brady, but the friend couldn't come up with the catch.

Tom Brady knocked Mr. Beast's drone out of the sky on a $300M yacht 🎯



(via @MrBeast) pic.twitter.com/e6wxrOy9gF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2023

Despite saying he should come out of retirement, it's not likely Brady is considering a comeback despite the rumors that have emerged since he officially retired in February. Brady recently had to shut down the rumor that he would consider playing for the Las Vegas Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo isn't ready to play at the start of the season.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again, so I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that, cause I've already told people that lots of times," Brady said during an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this month. "But I'm looking forward to my broadcasting job next year. I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders, and we're in the process of that along with the other different things that I'm a part of professionally and in my personal life, just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things they have going on."

Brady played in the NFL for 23 seasons and appeared in 10 Super Bowls while winning seven of them. He played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and his final three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his career, Brady only had one losing season, which was in 2022 when the Buccaneers finished with an 8-9 record. Brady reached the playoffs every season except for 2002 and 2008, which is when missed the season with a torn ACL.