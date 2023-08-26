TV News: Canceled Game Show Reveals Trailer for Revival Season, Live Tour

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Name Your Price is back on the airwaves with a whole new twist. Misfits Gaming saved the game show, which was canceled when Comcast dumped its G4TV revival in 2022, and has now revealed plans for Season 3. In a trailer shared on social media, hosts Austin Show and Will Neff revealed that Season 3 will be done in the form of a live tour. (Click here to find tickets to the Name Your Price live tour.)

"Season 1, we were remote. Season 2, we were in-house. And Season 3, we're on the road," Neff declares in the Season 3 trailer. The tour's three stops are at The Fillmore at Miami Beach in Miami, Florida (Oct. 7), The Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas (Oct. 29), and Long Beach Terrace Theater in Long Beach, California (Nov. 11). Tickets are available via Ticketmaster/Live Nation.

A broadcast strategy has yet to be revealed for Name Your Price Season 3. The show's first two seasons originally aired on linear cable/satellite, Pluto TV, Twitch and YouTube. It's also unclear if Season 3's episodes will be livestreamed from the live event venues or if they will be recorded for future uploading. Tickets are available at the show's official website, with attendees being able to expect "90 minutes of fun" for each episode taping, as well as giveaways. VIP tickets include a meet-and-greet with Austin Show, a signed poster and early entry.

There is also no word on what contestants could return for Season 3, but previous celebrity contestants have included Bella Poarch, Hasan Piker, Andy Milonakis, Valkyrae, Jerma, Emiru and Myth. (The Name Your Price Season 3 trailer did include cameos from Piker, QTCinderella and Valkyrae, but they are not yet listed as guests on the event site.) Given her recent falling out with many fellow Twitch creators, it's also unclear if item presenter JustaMinx will return.

Name Your Price Season 3 is part of Austin Show's new partnership with Misfits Gaming, which the organization revealed earlier in 2023.

"NAME YOUR PRICE IS COMING BACK. THANKS TO [Misfits Gaming Group,] MY NEW ORG," Austin Show said at the time. "SUPER EXCITED to be a part of [Misfits Gaming]. They are going to be providing the resources to not only bring back NAME YOUR PRICE but other shows I'm currently working on. CANT WAIT!"

He added, "Name Your Price is my PRIDE [and] JOY! It's my favorite show I've EVER done. Thanks to [Misfits Gaming] this show will be returning BIGGER [and] BETTER than ever. Yes, [Will Neff] is and ALWAYS will be the co-host of Name Your Price! I'm so happy to announce the show is in pre-production!!"

While fans wait for Name Your Price Season 3, Will Neff and Austin Show can be seen on Fear&, the YouTube/Patreon podcast they co-host with Hasan Piker and QTCinderella.