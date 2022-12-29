JustaMinx Fakes Pregnancy Announcement on Christmas, Draws Backlash
Twitch streamer Becca "JustaMinx" came under fire for claiming to be pregnant after posting a picture to Twitter. On Dec. 26, the Irish content creator posted a picture of a pregnancy kit on her socials, alleging she ran the test, writing, "not feeling very jolly this christmas." There were more than 100K reactions and close to 10 million views on the post, as people congratulated the streamer for embracing maternity. However, users soon discovered that the image was taken from Google, indicating that the 26-year-old was merely playing a prank on Christmas. The tweet quickly went viral, gaining a lot of comments and mixed reactions, with some dismissing it and others condemning it.
Kitsu Queen, another Twitch streamer, said the post was "s—." They wrote, "That's kind of sh— for a prank. Especially when there are women who face infertility issues out there who would absolutely love for this to happen to them. Becca responded to the critics by asserting that she will be unable to get pregnant due to her heavy medication: "Hey babes, it's a joke. im literally infertile because of my epileptic meds. block me and move on."While most of her fans played along or moved on, others took to social media to condemn her for feigning to take a pregnancy test. Read on to find out the Twitter reaction.
not feeling very jolly this christmas pic.twitter.com/IeQ3ZsF9p6— minx (@JustaMinx) December 25, 2022
For context
For context this is a random photo off the internet.
Ah yes making jokes about being pregnant, when some people have actual issues wanting to have children. https://t.co/BXMX5krxMK— OrangeOutlaw (@OrangeOutlaw_) December 26, 2022
One detractor echoed a popular sentiment among other critics of the post. "For context this is a random photo off the internet," the person wrote under JustaMinx's retweeted photo. They added, "Ah yes making jokes about being pregnant, when some people have actual issues wanting to have children."
Terrible humans
Nah anyone who jokes about fake pregnancy announcements are terrible humans. And this comment section is fucking disgusting. Fuck em all. https://t.co/bJzWDC8N21— 🎄Merry MalKirbymas🎄 🫠 (@MalKirby) December 26, 2022
Similarly, another user tweeted, "Nah anyone who jokes about fake pregnancy announcements are terrible humans. And this comment section is f— disgusting. F— em all."
Poor take
I thought we were past making pregnancy jokes. Poor take. Lameeee https://t.co/oYtqu79ULq— Danni TOP 2.2% OF (@meh_danni) December 26, 2022
For one commenter, "I thought we were past making pregnancy jokes. Poor take. Lameeee."
What a clout chaser
What a clout chaser. Also joking about a fake pregnancy is horrible https://t.co/TURZN1V98Z pic.twitter.com/0wdiOpwMfP— Kdog (@KdogGaming31) December 26, 2022
One critic remarked, "What a clout chaser. Also joking about a fake pregnancy is horrible."
So insensitive
This shit is SOOOOOOOO insensitive to those struggling to have a baby or those who have lost one. This type of shit makes me sick and anyone who jokes about it should honestly feel ashamed! https://t.co/KiyBWLXAZM— Cass ♏️ (@cassandrafaithh) December 26, 2022
A passionate response from another Twitter user read, "This s— is SOOOOOOOO insensitive to those struggling to have a baby or those who have lost one. This type of s— makes me sick and anyone who jokes about it should honestly feel ashamed! "
You're trash
You’re trash if you fake a pregnancy for attention. 🙃 https://t.co/dAYyfmwDh6— 🫶🏼Waylon Hank🫶🏼 (@BriKGibson) December 26, 2022
A user commented, "You're trash if you fake a pregnancy for attention."
Pregnancy 'pranks' aren't funny
thought it was agreed pregnancy ‘pranks’ aren’t funny at all https://t.co/jLapURHpfD— ْ (@wetyogurts) December 26, 2022
"Thought it was agreed pregnancy 'pranks' aren't funny at all," one user wrote.
Pregnancy jokes have got to go
Content warning///fake pregnancy announcement
It’s almost 2023 these fucking pregnancy jokes have got to go. It’s a stock photo for those wondering. https://t.co/ZWBGB6aati— Krystina ❤️ (@complexcool13) December 26, 2022
A Twitter commenter retweeted JustaMinx's post with the message, "Content warning///fake pregnancy announcement," before adding, "It's almost 2023 these f— pregnancy jokes have got to go. It's a stock photo for those wondering."