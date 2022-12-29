JustaMinx Fakes Pregnancy Announcement on Christmas, Draws Backlash

Twitch streamer Becca "JustaMinx" came under fire for claiming to be pregnant after posting a picture to Twitter. On Dec. 26, the Irish content creator posted a picture of a pregnancy kit on her socials, alleging she ran the test, writing, "not feeling very jolly this christmas." There were more than 100K reactions and close to 10 million views on the post, as people congratulated the streamer for embracing maternity. However, users soon discovered that the image was taken from Google, indicating that the 26-year-old was merely playing a prank on Christmas. The tweet quickly went viral, gaining a lot of comments and mixed reactions, with some dismissing it and others condemning it.

Kitsu Queen, another Twitch streamer, said the post was "s—." They wrote, "That's kind of sh— for a prank. Especially when there are women who face infertility issues out there who would absolutely love for this to happen to them. Becca responded to the critics by asserting that she will be unable to get pregnant due to her heavy medication: "Hey babes, it's a joke. im literally infertile because of my epileptic meds. block me and move on."While most of her fans played along or moved on, others took to social media to condemn her for feigning to take a pregnancy test. Read on to find out the Twitter reaction.