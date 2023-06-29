Thousands of Netflix Viewers Petition to Save Canceled Show

After Netflix canceled supernatural drama Lockwood & Co. after one season, thousands of fans are hoping to bring it back. A petition on the website Change.org has already garnered over 20,000 signatures to save Lockwood & Co. The petition started on May 12, the day that Netflix announced the cancellation, and it has only continued to grow, gaining hundreds of signatures daily.

Based on the supernatural thriller book series of the same name by Jonathan Stroud, Lockwood & Co. follows an alternate version of present-day Britain, where ghosts who are deadly to the touch have been rising from their graves for the last 50 years, and three kids at a ghost-hunting agency fight the deadly spirits. The first season of the Netflix series is based on the first two books, The Screaming Staircase and The Whispering Skull. It stars Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati and was developed by Joe Cornish.

Fan campaigns to save shows are not uncommon, and while sometimes they don't get the attention they deserve, there are still quite a lot that get saved because of the fans. Just recently, fellow canceled Netflix series Warrior Nun was announced to have gotten a new chance at life. The show, much like Lockwood & Co., had a massive Change.org petition that reached 120,000 signatures. The showrunner announced that the series will be coming back for a third season but didn't indicate where it would be airing. Though it just shows that fans shouldn't give up too easily when it comes to saving a series.

Lockwood & Co. initially premiered in January of this year on Netflix and was in the global top 10s on the streamer for three weeks, where it got 79.91 million hours. It's gotten mostly positive reviews and a 93 percent on the Average Tomatometer and a 94 percent in Average Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. Since it seems like the show has gotten some pretty good numbers, there's no telling why the streamer decided to cancel it, but this also wouldn't be the first time Netflix made such a bold move.

There's always the possibility that when a show gets canceled, it could still come back. Either the original platform reverses their decision, or it gets picked up elsewhere. With the petition getting some pretty good numbers, it's very possible that the show won't be done just yet, so fans will just have to hold out and keep campaigning like their lives depended on it while also constantly watching the series on Netflix just to help raise those numbers a little more.