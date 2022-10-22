Jeffrey Dahmer's Father Latest to Threaten Netflix With Lawsuit Over 'Monster' Series

Jeffrey Dahmer's father is reportedly looking into some legal advice, seeing if he has any legs to stand on regarding a lawsuit against Netflix. According to The U.S. Sun, Lionel Dahmer is not happy with the streaming platform's two programs detailing his son's infamous murders. The elder Dahmer claims the streamer never reached out about the shows, especially Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Dahmer's father is also reportedly unhappy that the documentary series, Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, didn't seek permission to use tapes from his son's legal team while crafting the documentary series.

Netflix’s miniseries “Dahmer” looks to the murderer’s parents for clues to his depravity. Jeffrey Dahmer’s own father did the same. https://t.co/MUotX7dTut — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) October 21, 2022

According to The Sun, Lionel Dahmer has been bothered by "deranged fans" inspired by the new shows and those interested in the details of the case. He reportedly has been left a "nervous wreck" and had "No Trespassing" signs placed around his property. His caretaker, Jeb, has noted these incidents and even decided to purchase a firearm for protection.

"From my understanding and from everything that I've seen and witnessed personally, Lionel was not contacted about either of these shows on Netflix. I've personally talked to a few lawyers and we've talked to his publisher about it too due to all the chaos that is going on and the stories we've seen," Jeb tells the outlet. "Lionel and his power of attorney are gathering information and looking at a possible lawsuit against the production team or possibly Netflix. Everyone is saying that if there was zero correspondence you seek damages. There was zero care whatsoever about Lionel's wellbeing."

Lionel Dahmer has held the burden of notoriety since his son's arrest and the release of his memoir in January 1994. He holds that he had no idea about his son's crimes, or the 17 victims to whom he committed vile acts until his capture.

"When I asked Lionel what he wanted me to tell people, he said: 'Everything I have to say is in my book.' But that's as far as he goes," Jeb tells the outlet. "None of this has been good for him."

Lionel Dahmer has always maintained he had no idea his son was an infamous serial killer and cannibal, not learning any horrifying details or potential causes until the trial in 1992. He blamed himself for not being more involved or missing any warning signs, something echoed in a Good Morning America interview from the '90s.

"The closest I could come to why-to give some type of a causality for all this-is that I think it was a cumulative thing," Dahmer told Charles Gibson at the time. "I think there were several events in his life starting with the hernia operation, his concern about having his penis being cut off which he expressed to his mother at the time, I didn't even know about that until the trial in February '92. That plus a blow to the back of the head, plus I don't know these various incidents, going around and getting roadkill...There really were no overt signs. He wasn't foaming at the mouth or talking to himself in his sleep, or acting in a weird fashion."