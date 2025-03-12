‘Modern Family’ Star Cast in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

Dexter: Resurrection is continuing to add some big names to the cast. And now a Modern Family star is involved.

Eric Stonestreet, best known as Cameron Tucker on the ABC sitcom, will be guest starring in the upcoming Dexter revival as Al, according to Deadline. While not too much is known about the role, he will reportedly play a serial killer and appear in four episodes of the series, set to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime this summer.

Stonestreet is the latest big name to be joining Resurrection. Other stars joining the show include Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Peter Dinklage, and Uma Thurman. New faces joining the cast include Kadia Saraf, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Dominic Fumusa, and Emilia Suárez. Original stars Michael C. Hall, David Zayas, James Remar, and Jack Alcott will return as Dexter Morgan, Angel Batista, Dark Passenger, and Harry Morgan, respectively.

MODERN FAMILY – ABC’s “Modern Family” stars Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker. (Jill Greenberg via Getty Images)

Filming on Dexter: Resurrection kicked off in January and will follow the events of 2021 limited series Dexter: New Blood. As for original stars, it’s unknown if any more familiar faces will be joining. However, Jennifer Carpenter, who played Dexter’s sister, Debra Morgan, will not be returning.

Stonestreet portrayed Cameron Tucker on Modern Family for all 11 seasons, from 2009 to 2020, and won two Emmys for the role. He can most recently be seen in the second season of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses as Magnus Antas/The Mad Santa in 2022, as well as two episodes of the NBC sitcom American Auto in 2021. Along with Dexter: Resurrection, Stonestreet is set to star in the upcoming sitcom Home Team.

As of now, not too much has been revealed story-wise about Dexter: Resurrection, but it shouldn’t be too much longer until more details are released. The wait will be worth it, though, and considering the A-list cast that the series is locking down, it will surely be an exciting one. Dexter premiered in 2006 and ran until 2013, and it is still bringing in fans. Dexter: Original Sin, meanwhile, just had its Season 1 finale, and the prequel gave viewers a whole new look at serial killer Dexter Morgan. Resurrection will surely do the same thing.