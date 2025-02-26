Major ‘Dexter’ Star Seemingly Confirms Exit Ahead of ‘Resurrection’ Series

While Michael C. Hall will be returning to the Dexter universe once again for spinoff Dexter: Resurrection, he will be without his on-screen sister, Jennifer Carpenter. Portraying Dexter’s younger non-biological sister Debra Morgan, Carpenter appeared in all eight seasons of Dexter, as well as miniseries, Dexter: New Blood from 2021 to 2022. Many had hoped that Carpenter would once again come back for Resurrection, but she has seemingly confirmed that she has no plans to do so.

“I am pretty focused where I am, and I feel like I’ve completed that box. I’m proud of it,” Carpenter told PEOPLE at the Season 2 premiere of 1923. She stars on the Yellowstone prequel series as U.S. Deputy Marshal Mamie Fossett, which just premiered its second season on Paramount+ on Feb. 23. “I hope that they’re having a wonderful time. And I’m so happy for the fans to have more to chew on.”

Whether Carpenter will ever change her mind if Resurrection gets more seasons is unknown, but it sounds like she’s perfectly content with her decision to not return. As for how the show will address her absence, it’s hard to predict, but there are certainly a few different ways it could go. Additionally, there could always be mentions of Debra and occasional updates of her whereabouts, which would be better than nothing.

As for Dexter: Resurrection, even though Carpenter will not be on the series, Hall will be joined by a great cast. Kadia Saraf, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, Peter Dinklage, and Uma Thurman have joined the cast of Resurrection, as well as James Remer, David Zayas, and Jack Alcott. Production started in New York City last month on the series, which will be produced by Clyde Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, just like on Dexter and New Blood.

Even though Jennifer Carpenter will not be returning for Dexter: Resurrection, at least fans can still look forward to her on 1923. Plus, with nine seasons total as Debra Morgan to look back on, fans might have to settle with that, at least for now. It’s always possible that things could change in the future, but it will still be exciting to see Dexter: Resurrection this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime. A premiere date and more information should be revealed in the coming months.