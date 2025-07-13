90 Movies and TV Shows Added to Prime Video for July 2025

We’ve got the full list of new titles streaming on Amazon Prime Video in July 2025.
While a handful of TV shows have joined the streaming lineup, including Sherlock Season 1 and Shooter Seasons 1 through 3, July is all about movies at Prime Video.
Prime Video subscribers will have no shortage of films to pick for their next movie night, with everything from I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry to How to Train Your Dragon 2, The 40 Year-Old Virgin, and more streaming. Other arrivals include Jon M. Chu’s Oscar-winning musical Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp and Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland, Prime new original film Heads of State, starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and favorites such as The Addams Family, Teen Wolf, and Saving Private Ryan. July will also bring several film series to the streamer, with the complete Rocky film series, several Fast & Furious films, and a handful of Rambo movies all streaming.
Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what’s added and what’s still coming to Prime Video in July.
July 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Bridge Too Far
A Fish Called Wanda
Baby Boom
Back to School
Bandits
Blown Away
Blue Crush
Blue Velvet
Colors
Creed II
Death Warrant
Double Impact
Dressed to Kill
Duck Soup
Every Day
Fast & Furious 6
Fast Five
Fiddler On the Roof
Gladiator
Hart’s War
Hidden Figures
Hoodlum
How to Train Your Dragon 2
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
Into The Blue
Into The Blue 2: The Reef
It Came from Outer Space
K-PAX
Leaving Las Vegas
Licorice Pizza
Little Fockers
Little Man
Mad Max
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Mystic Pizza
No Country for Old Men
No Way Out
Only Lovers Left Alive
Paths Of Glory
Rings
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rocky (1976)
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Salt
Saving Private Ryan
Teen Wolf (1985)
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
The Addams Family (2019)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Apartment
The Bone Collector
The Bounty Hunter
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Funhouse
The Great Train Robbery
The Horse Soldiers
The House Bunny
The Hustle
The Informant!
The Perfect Storm
The Usual Suspects
Thunderbolt And Lightfoot
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
Windtalkers
Witness For The Prosecution
XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage
Sherlock S1
Shooter S1-3
July 2
Heads of State (2025)
July 4
Game Night (2018)
July 9
Ballard (2025)
July 11
Better Man (2025)
One Night in Idaho: The College Murders
July 15
Uncharted
July 17
Surf Girls: International
July 19
Sabotage
PBC on Prime
July 21
Justice on Trial
July 23
Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War
July 25
Wicked
July 30
War of the Worlds (2005)