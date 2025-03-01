‘Breaking Bad’ Favorite to Join ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

Dexter: Resurrection is continuing to add to its cast, and a Breaking Bad alum has officially joined. Deadline reports that Kyrsten Ritter, who briefly appeared on the AMC crime drama as Jane Margolis in 2009 and 2010, has been tapped to recur as Mia Lapierre, a renowned sommelier who “may be hiding a serial killer secret.”

The upcoming Dexter revival has been adding quite a lot of star power to its cast on top of Dexter Morgan himself, Michael C. Hall. While the show won’t be bringing back Hall’s on-screen sister, Jennifer Carpenter, since she isn’t interested, Resurrection won’t be in short supply of cast members. Ritter’s addition comes on the heels of four recent additions, including Kadia Saraf, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Dominic Fumusa, and Emilia Suárez. Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage were also previously announced.

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Ritter is best known as the titular role in Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix, the ABC sitcom Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and AMC and BBC America’s Orphan Black: Echoes. She also reprised her role of Jane Margolis in 2019’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. There have been rumors Ritter will reprise Jessica Jones for the upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again, but nothing has been confirmed. It would be the first time she’s played the role since the third and final season of Jessica Jones in 2019.

Dexter: Resurrection was announced in July at San Diego Comic-Con to much surprise. The series will be set in the present day, likely following the events of limited series revival Dexter; New Blood in 2021. Dexter’s original run came to an end in 2013 and also spawned prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, which dropped its Season 1 finale earlier this month on Paramount+ with Showtime.

It’s unknown how many episodes Krysten Ritter will be appearing in and what kind of “serial killer secret” her character might be hiding. It already seems like Dexter: Resurrection will be an exciting series, and if it’s anything like its predecessors, there will be a lot to look forward to. A premiere date on Paramount+ with Showtime has yet to be announced, but more information is still coming out, so it’s possible a date could be right around the corner. In the meantime, Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, and Dexter: Original Sin are streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.