‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Adds Four Cast Members

Even more new faces are joining the cast of Dexter: Resurrection. Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Dominic Fumusa (Nurse Jackie) and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) will join the second reboot of Dexter. Earlier this week, Peter Dinklage was announced to star as a billionaire venture capitalist alongside Michael C. Hall, who will reprise his role as Dexter Morgan.

There are still no plot details for Resurrection, so it remains to be seen how Dexter survived his gunshot wound in the series finale of Dexter: New Blood. However, series prequel Dexter: Original Sin has been wildly successful for Paramount+, as the show is a major hit on social media and the pilot was the most-streamed premiere in Showtime history with over 2 million viewers.

In that series, Patrick Gibson portrays a young Dexter Morgan just starting out at Miami Metro Police Department, Christian Slater plays his father, Harry, and Molly Brown plays a younger version of his sister, Debra.

The four newcomers listed above join previously announced new cast members Uma Thurman, James Remar, David Zayas and Jack Alcott. Series production on Resurrection started in New York City last month. Clyde Phillips will return to showrun and produce Resurrection, just as he did for Dexter and New Blood. It will air on Paramount+ this summer.