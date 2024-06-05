'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' to Stream Free 24/7 on Pluto TV

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood is coming to Pluto TV, making it a truly beautiful day in the neighborhood. Sister site ComicBook.com reports that the beloved children's series will soon be streaming 24/7 for free on the free streaming platform. Episodes of the show, which ran from 1968 to 2001, are already available on-demand on Pluto TV. However, soon, there will be a 24/7 channel dedicated to Mister Rogers' Neighborhood so fans can continuously watch the series and go back in time.

As of now, a date hasn't been announced for the new channel, but it will be available sometime this month. It will definitely be a great way to feel like a kid again and getting those life lessons from Fred Rogers himself or pass down his wise advice to your own kids. You are truly never too old to watch Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and since it will soon be streaming 24/7, there is no excuse to not go back to his neighborhood.

The Mister Rogers' Neighborhood 24/7 channel will be one of the many live channels on Pluto TV, available for free. Many shows and genres have their own channels, such as Little House on the Prairie, Murder, She Wrote, Star Trek, Criminal Minds, and more generic channels such as True Crime, '90s Nickelodeon, comedy, action, and much, much more. Many more shows and films are also available on-demand, all ad-supported and free. Pluto TV's library is constantly expanding, and with over 30 seasons, it was only just a matter of time before Fred Rogers got his own channel.

Pluto TV is not the only place to watch Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, as it is also available on Prime Video with a PBS Kids subscription. Considering Pluto TV is free, though, that may be the better option. Once the 24/7 channel is here, fans will be able to watch the show as long as they want and whenever they want, along with plenty of other titles. Thanks to streaming, people can go back and watch their favorite shows growing up, and while Mister Rogers' Neighborhood is available on-demand on Pluto TV, the streamer is doubling the fun with a channel that will surely be as entertaining as ever with all Fred Rogers all the time later this month.