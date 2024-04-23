Pluto TV Adds 5 Free Channels for Everyone

Perform by Lifetime, Pickers and Pawns, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine are just some of the new channels streaming for free on Pluto TV.

Pluto TV's content offerings just got a little bigger. As Paramount's free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary, Pluto TV added five new channels in April, joining an existing catalog of over 250 channels of free TV, with thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows also available.

Perform by Lifetime, Pickers and Pawns, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, UnXplained Zone, and 4UV are now available to watch on Pluto TV. The lineup of new channels officially debuted on Pluto TV this month.

Perfect for drama lovers, the new Perform by Lifetime channel showcases "up-and-coming performers, and the icons they admire, as they strive to make it big and shine in the spotlight." Also new to Pluto TV's lineup is the 4UV channel, which welcomes "unique, united, and universal voices. We're the intersection where art meets opportunity, giving you the chance to discover new worlds and embrace new heroes."

Antique lover and history buffs, meanwhile, can head on over to the Pickers and Pawns channel, described as "the ultimate destination for uncovering hidden treasures and forgotten objects." The channel showcases series like American Pickers and Cajun Pawn Stars. Another documentary-style channel, UnXplained Zone lets viewers "join top investigators as they seek to uncover the truth behind some of the world's greatest mysteries and cover-ups."

The fifth and final channel that debuted in April is the new Star Trek: Deep Space Nine channel, which allows viewers to "explore he final frontier even more" by viewing all episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The channel joins existing Pluto TV channels dedicated to the popular franchise, including their Star Trek and More Star Trek channels, which stream Star Trek: The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager.

The five new channels stream for free 24/7 alongside a roster of other new content that hit the streamer in April 2024, including dozens of movies, such as Marie Antoinette, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, School of Rock, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, The Godfather trilogy, and Titanic. April also marked the start of f Pluto TV's April Ghoul's, the streamer's halfway to Halloween celebration.

Part of the Paramount Global portfolio of services, Pluto TV launched in 2014, with the streamer currently celebrating its 10th anniversary. As part of the milestone celebrations, Puto TV in February launched a brand refresh, complete with a new logo.

Pluto TV is available for free. In the U.S., the free streaming channel service offers hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and TV series on-demand, with content spanning categories including movies and television, news and opinion, sports, comedy, reality, crime, classic TV, home and DIY, explore, gaming and anime, music, en español, kids, and more.