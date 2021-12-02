Miranda Cosgrove Gives Update on ‘iCarly’ Season 2 Filming, Teases Returning Cast Members (Exclusive)

Miranda Cosgrove promises an even goofier and crazier second season of the new iCarly – as well as the return of some familiar faces. The Paramount+ reboot is midway through filming its sophomore season after debuting in June 2021, and Cosgrove told PopCulture.com exclusively it will be a special one for OG fans of the series.

“Right now we’re about midway through filming Season 2, and it’s been so much fun,” she told PopCulture as part of her partnership with HP’s Girls Save the World contest. “I feel like the first season was kind of about establishing the new characters and also just establishing where the old characters are 10 years later, but this season is more just having fun, getting to be kind of goofy and crazy, and getting in really weird situations.”

“We have more stunts,” she continued of the second season. “We have more people back from the original series, and we’ve just been having a really good time.” Looking back on the first phone call she had with co-stars Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) about possibly rebooting iCarly, Cosgrove admitted she was “definitely nervous.”

“When I first called Jerry and Nathan and we spoke on the phone about the idea of doing it, we were all like, I don’t know, maybe we shouldn’t be doing this,” she explained. Then the trio conceived the idea of rebooting the show for the original fans of iCarly who had grown up. “So that’s been awesome getting to make, turning a kid show into more of an adult family show,” the Mission Unstoppable star explained.

Getting back into the world of Carly Shay has been “crazy,” Cosgrove told PopCulture. “I never thought when I was making the original iCarly that I’d get to play Carly again as a 26-year-old. So I’ve just been having a really good time.” Working with Kress and Trainor again has been particularly special: “They’re two of my best friends. I’m an only child and I feel like they’re the closest it’ll ever be for me to having brothers,” Cosgrove shared.

Also serving as an executive producer for the series has been a totally different experience for the former child star. “I feel like it’s been cool because on the original [show], none of us really had any creative control and now we all have such a say in characters and the lines we say and everything we do,” she said. “So it’s a lot more collaborative and it’s been awesome.”

Cosgrove has also been working to help combat the ongoing climate change crisis through her partnership with HP’s Girls Save the World Campaign, which encourages girls between the ages of 13 to 18 to submit solutions to a local environmental problem in their community for the opportunity to win up to $50,000 in funding and support opportunities.

“I’m excited to hear what all of these people’s ideas are – what they come up with – and just to empower young girls,” Cosgrove said. “And I think a lot of people from doing this, they’re going to realize how smart they are and what great ideas they have, and hopefully that’ll stick with them throughout their lives.” Submissions are due Jan. 18, 2022 – to learn more about HP’s Girls Save the World campaign, click here. iCarly is streaming now on Paramount+.