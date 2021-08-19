'iCarly' Reboot: Miranda Cosgrove Weighs in on Carly and Freddie's Romantic Future

✖

iCarly reboot star Miranda Cosgrove has weighed in on the possible romantic future for Carly and Freddie, which some fans have long stanned. Speaking exclusively to ET's Leanne Aguilera, Cosgrove shared her thoughts on her character ending up with Freddie, played by iCarly co-star Nathan Kress. "I'm really surprised that the fans are still so passionate about who they want Freddie to end up with and just all of that," Cosgrove said. "It kind of cracks me up a little bit. But also, we want to do right by all the fans."

Cosgrove went on to clarify, "I don't think that Carly and Freddie are going to make a decision or end up together anytime soon. But it's definitely really fun to do those stories where we get to be together...I like Carly and Freddie's relationship, and Nathan's so much fun to work with in real life. So we had a really good time." She added, "They might be end game. They might have to be. Anything's possible. It's always so fun starting a new season too because I never even know what the storylines are going to be. So I'm waiting to find out what crazy stuff we're going to be up to [next] season."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly (@icarly)

The new iCarly series finds Cosgrove reprising her role as Carly Shay, the original social media influencer. The Paramount+ revival picks up nearly 10 years after the beloved original Nickelodeon show ended, and follow Carly and her friends — now adults — as they navigate work, love and family. In addition to Cosgrove and Kress, the series also stars Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Laci Mosley as Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent.

Ali Schouten is the showrunner for the new iCarly series and also serves as an executive producer alongside Miranda Cosgrove. Notably, Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly's best friend Sam, is not involved with the new show as she is no longer acting. New episodes of the 13-episode first season of the iCarly revival drop on Thursdays exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.

Those interested in signing up can get a free trial membership to check out all that the streaming service has to offer. Paramount+ launched on March 4, bringing together tons of great TV shows and movies from ViacomCBS all into one streaming location. Not only do subscribers get to see stuff they already love, but brand new content — such as the exclusive iCarly revival — is available as well, and more is coming as well. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.