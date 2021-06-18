'iCarly' Swears in the Reboot and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

The iCarly reboot is officially here! As fans tuned into the new batch of episodes on Paramount+, plenty of reactions were sparked, but it was not only the absence of Jenette McCurdy's Sam Puckett that generated plenty of chatter online. Warning: This post contains spoilers for the first three episodes of the iCarly reboot, which are now available for streaming on Paramount+.

Premiering the first three episodes of the highly-anticipated reboot, which came a decade after the show ended its original Nickelodeon run, on Thursday, one moment in particular left viewers buzzing on social media: Miranda Cosgrove's Carly swearing. The moment came as Carly Shay and Jerry Trainor's character Spencer Shay were in the middle of a conversation. At one point, Carly tells him, "it's like Harper always says, 'you gotta switch it up on a b–.'"

Although it had been revealed by the iCarly cast ahead of this week's premiere that the reboot would be more adult-based, with star Nathan Kress saying that the new show is an "adult show" that is "not specifically for kids," the swearing caught some fans by delightful surprise. The moment immediately spurned plenty of buzz on social media, where many fans flocked to react, even poking a little fun at the Disney+ Lizzie McGuire reboot, which was ultimately dropped because of the more adult themes. Keep scrolling to see some of the hilarious reactions.