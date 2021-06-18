'iCarly' Swears in the Reboot and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It
The iCarly reboot is officially here! As fans tuned into the new batch of episodes on Paramount+, plenty of reactions were sparked, but it was not only the absence of Jenette McCurdy's Sam Puckett that generated plenty of chatter online. Warning: This post contains spoilers for the first three episodes of the iCarly reboot, which are now available for streaming on Paramount+.
Premiering the first three episodes of the highly-anticipated reboot, which came a decade after the show ended its original Nickelodeon run, on Thursday, one moment in particular left viewers buzzing on social media: Miranda Cosgrove's Carly swearing. The moment came as Carly Shay and Jerry Trainor's character Spencer Shay were in the middle of a conversation. At one point, Carly tells him, "it's like Harper always says, 'you gotta switch it up on a b–.'"
Although it had been revealed by the iCarly cast ahead of this week's premiere that the reboot would be more adult-based, with star Nathan Kress saying that the new show is an "adult show" that is "not specifically for kids," the swearing caught some fans by delightful surprise. The moment immediately spurned plenty of buzz on social media, where many fans flocked to react, even poking a little fun at the Disney+ Lizzie McGuire reboot, which was ultimately dropped because of the more adult themes. Keep scrolling to see some of the hilarious reactions.
I was not expecting Carly to say "b*itch" or swear for that matter, but I'm here for it??
This iCarly revival is ****** great. xD pic.twitter.com/wnSBHNlTrZ— Alexander Trevino (@TrainerTrevino) June 18, 2021
"Now it's been awhile I but I don't remember swearing being in iCarly but hell I'm here for it tho!" one viewer voiced their support. "SWEAR MORE iCARLY!!!"
Hilary Duff watching Miranda Cosgrove swear in the iCarly reboot pic.twitter.com/oFAcOWcVR5— Marc 🦭 (@marc_rowbish) June 17, 2021
"'You gotta switch it up on a b–.' – Carly," one person eagerly tweeted the quote in question, adding, alongside a cry-laughing face emoji, "I'm loving this new version of iCarly."
MY FACE WHEN CARLY SAID “BITCH” #ICARLY pic.twitter.com/jGuxMtSVZ4— joseph ❤️🔥 (@stussyjoseph) June 17, 2021
"Carly Shay said 'b–,'" wrote another viewer. "Do you know how long I've waited for someone to let one of my favorite childhood characters say s– like that?"
LITERALLY my reaction when Carly said bitch #iCarly pic.twitter.com/OJsvawuIGM— 🤍 (@sHeBeThInKiNn) June 17, 2021
"Hearing Carly Shay/Miranda Cosgrove say 'bitch' and 'hell' is something I didn't know I needed but totally did," tweeted one fan, with another adding, "CARLY SAID B– OH MY GOD WHERE DO I STREAM THE NEW ICARLY STUFF"
“It’s like Harper said , sometimes you gotta switch it up on a bitch .”— Aqualad 🌊🏄🏾♂️ (@ogmarceb) June 18, 2021
-Carly Shay#iCarly pic.twitter.com/yDmD1LV6Qt
"Take Notice: This is how you do a Reboot/Continuation of a Kids Show years later, you don't aim it at the kids of this new generation now, you aim it at the people who were kids when it aired and are now adults," wrote another person. "oh and CARLY SHAY SAID B– THIS ISN'T A DRILL!!!!!"
actual footage of me when sweet innocent carly mentioned sex and saying bitch, crap, hell, and damn it #iCarly pic.twitter.com/V8im1GbHTS— icarly revival is here! (@creddiers) June 17, 2021
"You gotta switch it up on a b–' –Carly," quoted a viewer. "Idk why that got me shook. Oh they cussing cussing now."
CARLY SHAY JUST SAID BITCH! I REPEAT, CARLY SHAY JUST SAID BITCH #iCarly pic.twitter.com/OV22HoQt9C— ✨ (@DisasterMoviefa) June 17, 2021
The first three episodes of the iCarly reboot are now available for streaming on Paramount+. New episodes of the show will drop weekly on Thursdays.