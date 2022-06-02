'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

✖

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Disappearance at Clifton Hill is the number one movie in the U.S. on Netflix, as of this writing. Tuppence Middleton, who also worked with Mindhunter director David Fincher on Netflix's Mank, stars as Abby, who inherits her family-owned motel in Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls after her mother's death. Abby becomes obsessed with reconstructing her childhood memories, which includes witnessing an abduction. Gross, Andy McQueen, Noah Reid, and Marie-Josee Croze also star.

The film was directed by Albert Shin, who co-wrote the script with James Schultz. The beloved Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg made a rare acting appearance in the film as a local historian. Cronenberg even earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Canadian Film at the 2019 Vancouver Film Critics Circle awards. Disappearance at Clifton Hill earned nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Supporting Actor (McQueen) at the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards, Canada's equivalent to the Oscars.

Gross starred as Debbie Mitford, the girlfriend of Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) in Mindhunter Season 1. After she left the show, she picked up a recurring role as Marin in The Sinner Season 2, which also happens to be on Netflix. She also had a role in Joker (2019) as Young Penny Fleck. In 2020, she starred in Tesla, Falling, and Flashback.

While Mindhunter Season 3 is not going to happen due to its cost, Season 2 director Andrew Dominik told Collider in April that it would have shown Holden and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) going to Hollywood. One was going to work with The Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme, while the other would meet Heat director Michael Mann. "It was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness," Dominik explained. "It would've been... That was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start."

The other films in Netlix's Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart include the Netflix originals Senior Year, Perfect Pairing, Our Father, and My Little Pony: Make Your Mark. RRR, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jackass 4.5, Home, and Shrek Forever After are also in the Top 10.