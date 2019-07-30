‘Mindhunter’ Reveals ‘Complicated’ Season 2 Teaser

Mindhunter returns to Netflix next month, and the streamer is calling it, in a word, “complicated.” The teaser promises fans a whole new dose of drama and intrigue just under a month ahead of its release on Aug. 16, 2019.

Mindhunter Season 2 is one of Netflix’s most hotly anticipated original productions. Season 1 hit the streaming service in October of 2017, and fans have been clamoring for another installment ever since. On Monday, they finally got a short video teaser to hold them over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 10-second clip shows a handful of photographs hitting a white table and landing just-so in an overlapping array. They all bear thick white frames with notes and dates scrawled around the edges. They lie on a white table that seems to be illuminated from underneath.

What’s wrong with complicated? MINDHUNTER returns August 16. pic.twitter.com/u3neaREMRo — MINDHUNTER (@MINDHUNTER_) July 29, 2019

“What’s wrong with complicated?” the accompanying tweet asks.

Fans responded with their own unified message, essentially telling Netflix that it was about time. The streaming service may not have foreseen the enormous success of the first season, and so were not prepared to get another batch of episodes ready right away. Next month, however, they will finally deliver.

Mindhunter is a crime drama based on a book titled Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. It too falls in the crime drama genre, drawing on real life stories and ripped-from-the headlines cases.

The show was created by Joe Penhall, who works on the show as an executive producer. He is accompanied by David Fincher, Charlize Theron and several others. The stars include Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Hannah Gross, Cotter Smith and Anna Torv. Theron herself does not appear on screen at all.

Mindhunter is set faithfully in 1977, when criminal psychology was just coming into prominent use at the FBI. The story revolves around two agents named Holden Ford (Groff) and Bill Tench (McCallany), attempting to navigate this new world of criminal psychology that now occupies so much of pop culture.

Torv plays Wendy Carr, a psychologist who establishes the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit. In the course of the series, she and the agents interview serial killers already in custody, hoping to glean some understanding of how they operate.

Season 2 will pick up a few years later, covering a string of murders carried out in Atlanta, Georgia, from 1979 to 1981. So far, it is not clear how this might effect the casting or format of the show. The new season hits Netflix on Friday, Aug. 16.