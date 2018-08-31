David Fincher’s ‘Mindhunter’ Cast Same Charles Manson Actor as Quentin Tarantino

Just two days after Australian actor Damon Herriman joined Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood as the notorious convicted murderer Charles Manson, it was reported that he also played the same role for David Fincher‘s Mindhunter.

In Mindhunter, Herriman stars as Manson who is already spending time in prison for directing the murders of Sharon Tate, four others and Tate’s unborn baby, reports Collider. Sources told the site that Herriman’s Mindhunter Manson scenes are set in the 1980s, which lines up to previous rumors that Mindhunter season two will be set in the early 1980s.

Herriman already filmed his Mindhunter scenes, although his casting in the series was reported after his casting in the Tarantino film.

In Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Herriman will play Manson in 1969, while he was still leading his Manson Family Cult.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as TV actor Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as his stunt double, Cliff Booth. Although those characters are fictional, their story connects with several real-life characters, including Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), Steve McQueen (Damian Lewis), Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha) and Connie Stevens (Dreama Walker). Burt Reynolds, Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning and Emile Hirsch also star. It is scheduled for release on July 26, 2019.

It is possible that Once Upon A Time in Hollywood hits theaters before season two of Mindhunter comes out. Netflix has not set a release date for the new season.

Mindhunter is based on the book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by Mark Olshater and John E. Douglas. The first season was set in 1977, and focused on the birth of criminal psychology and criminal profiling. Jonthan Groff, Hold McCallany, Hannah Gross, Cotter Smith and Anna Torv star. Although critically acclaimed, Cameron Britton earned the show’s only Emmy nomination for his stand-out guest performance as serial killer Ed Kemper.

Season two is expected to center on the 1979-1981 Atlanta Child Murders. Son of Sam and the BTK Killer are also expected to appear.

Herriman, 48, is best known for his role as Dewey Crowe in FX’s Justified. He previously played a notorious criminal in Clint Eastwood’s J. Edgar, when he starred as Bruno Hauptmann, the Lindbergh baby kidnapper. His other credits include The Lone Ranger, Scorpion, The Little Death, The Water Diviner, Down Under, Almost Human and Top of the Lake: China Girl.

Photo credit: Albert Foster/Mirrorpix/Getty Images