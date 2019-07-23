Netflix Unveils First Look at ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2

Netflix recently unveiled a first look at Mindhunter Season 2, and fans are sure to be intrigued by what the upcoming new season has to offer. Mindhunter is crime-thriller that is based on the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. According to a description of the show’s first season, it is “set in 1977—in the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

“Mindhunter revolves around FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, along with psychologist Wendy Carr, who originate the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit within the Training Division at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia,” the description continues. “They interview imprisoned serial killers in order to understand how they think, with the hope of applying this knowledge to solve ongoing cases.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 2 of Mindhunter will be set just a few years later, and will revolve around the Atlanta child murders of 1979-81.

Scroll down for your first look at Season 2.

Red & Blue Lights

Mindhunter was created by Joe Penhall (The Road), and is executive produced by filmmaker David Fincher (Seven, House of Card) and actress Charlize Theron.

The stars of the series include Jonathan Groff (Frozen), Holt McCallany (Blue Bloods), Hannah Gross (The Sinner), Cotter Smith (The Americans), and Anna Torv (Fringe).

Checking In

While speaking about the upcoming season during an interview with KCRW’s The Treatment podcast, Fincher opened up about what fans can expect to see.

“In the 70s, post-Manson, post-Son of Sam, post-Zodiac, there really was, I don’t think you can say it was an epidemic, but there was definitely the feeling that the notion of this has gotten away from us,” Fincher said.

A Solemn Service

“There was this transition. I remember it happening with Son of Sam. When I left the Bay Area in the mid-1970s and our parents moved to Oregon, you go 300 miles north and nobody talked about Zodiac,” Fincher added.

“It had been this festering thing that had never been brought to any kind of closure but no one cared about it [outside of the Bay Area]. Then Son of Sam came, and it was Newsweek and Time, the cover,” Fincher also said.

“Remember Our Children”

As mentioned, the Mindhunter Season 2 story will follow the team as they investigate the Atlanta Child Murders, which took place between 1979 and 1981.

Name aside, the killing spree claimed the lives of teens and adults as well, with all 28 victims being from the African-American community.

Marching

The man who is thought to have committed the murders is named Wayne Williams, and he is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted of killing two African-American men in the murder spree.

Williams maintains that he is not guilty of the Atlanta Child Murders, but police believe that he is potentially responsible for many more of them.

Staring Daggers

Notably, the Atlanta Child Murders was recently reopened by the city’s current mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The hope is that new technology will allow authorities and investigators a chance to learn new details about the heinous crimes.

Mic Drop

Mindhunter has been nominated for multiple awards, including an Emmy, a TCA Award, and two Saturn Awards.

To date, the series’ only win went to lead star Jonathan Groff for Best Actor in a Drama / Genre Series at the 2018 Satellite Awards show.

More Details…

Mindhunter Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Aug. 16, 2019.

It will likely consist of 10 episodes, similar to Season 1, all of which may have varying run times between 30 and 60 minutes.

In addition to Fincher directing many of the episodes, The Wrap reports that Assassination of Jesse James director Andrew Dominik, and Carl Franklin, are also listed as directors on the new season.