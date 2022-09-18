Steve Martin Changes Direction on Retirement After 'Only Murders in the Building'

Steve Martin recently raised eyebrows by suggesting that he may retire after Only Murders in the Building eventually wraps. Despite being a ratings success, the murder mystery comedy that Martin, 77, co-created and stars in with Martin Short and Selena Gomez could be his last project."When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," Martin previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."Additionally, he said that he wished to avoid projects involving travel due to the demands of his family life. Only Murders in the Building is filmed in New York City, where he resides. "I have a family life that's really fun," Martin said. "To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I'm not willing to do that anymore. I can't disappear for three months."

As it turns out, that may not have been his intent. Ahead of the Emmys, Martin clarified his comments to E! on the Emmys red carpet (via People) and revealed that he has no plans of completely disappearing. The comedy legend is simply content with his current schedule and has little interest in finding more work. "It's a little overstated," Martin said. "They asked me, 'Do you think about retirement?' I said, 'Well this is it. I'm doing a television show, I've got a book coming out and I'm touring with [Short]. That kind of is my retirement — that's what it's going to look like.'" Short, 72, echoed the sentiment, joking that he hoped his frequent collaborator would keep working so they could both remain relevant professionally. "I can't imagine him ever retiring," Short said. "I hope not, because then you know what happens to me."

steve martin you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/hRMR7qxgoE — penelope | slaylex ✧.* (@SLAYLLENA) August 29, 2022

Despite slowing down, Martin has a few projects in the pipeline. In his upcoming book, Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions, Martin shares anecdotes that include illustrations by Harry Bliss, a frequent collaborator. He's also working on an Apple TV+ documentary about his years in the business with Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville.

In his August interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Martin said that while he wants to wind down, he continues to come up with new ideas and find people who inspire him to make these ideas a reality. "My wife keeps saying, 'You always say you're going to retire and then you always come up with something,'" he remarked. "I'm really not interested in retiring. I'm not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe." Though unprepared for this latest chapter of his life, Martin said he was not taking it for granted. "There's a time in your career when people are dying to see you," he explained. "Now is the time in my career when I'm the one who's got to show up."

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building was nominated for 17 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, for its first season, which has already been renewed for a third season. The show won three awards for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.