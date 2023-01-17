Selena Gomez Shuts Down Body-Shamers: 'I'm A Little Bit Big Right Now'

Selena Gomez shut down body shamers after her appearance at the Golden Globes on Jan. 10. She wore a strapless Valentino gown, and walked the red carpet with her little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey. Gomez, 30, attended the awards show as a nominee for her performance in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

After the show, Gomez responded to trolls in an Instagram Live video, reports Page Six. "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," Gomez said. She then turned to Gracie, 9, asking, "Right?" The two laughed, as Gomez added, "But we don't care."

Gomez wore a black, strapless Valentino Haute Couture gown that included purple sleeves. She also wore diamond drop earrings from De Beers, which she showed off while wearing her hair up in a ponytail. Gracie wore a yellow gown and carried a sparkling gold-colored purse.

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star has responded to body shamers in the past. In April 2021, she famously told her TikTok followers that she is no longer letting critics get to her. "I don't care about my weight because people b— about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh,'" Gomez said in a video. "B—, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye."

During a Giving Back Generation interview in November 2019, Gomez added that she began noting "the body image stuff" as she dealt with lupus, kidney issues, and high blood pressure. She said the medication she takes and lupus lead to weight fluctuations. "It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life – it depends on even the month, to be honest," Gomez said in 2019. "So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life."

Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, has also faced body shaming trolls. After she appeared on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine in 2021 with Gomez, Teefey was bombarded with comments about her weight. In an Instagram post, Teefey said she never wanted to publicly disclose that she was hospitalized with double pneumonia for almost a month, which led to weight gain. "I'm healthy and I will work on myself at my pace," Teefey wrote in November 2021. "It's a miracle I am here and could care less if that means I'm a 16 instead of an 8. Much love to everyone."