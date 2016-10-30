Prince Harry Is Reportedly Dating American Actress Meghan Markle

(Photo: Twitter / @UsWeekly)

Prince Harry seems to be dating an American. According to Us Weekly, the prince has reportedly started dating actress Meghan Markle.

The 32-year-old prince met the 35-year-old Suits actress while the two were in Canada for the Invictus Games. Shortly after that she started to follow his private Instagram account. Everything seemed to just spiral from there.

Of course, her own Instagram posts from her trips to London and other parts of Europe didn’t help stifle rumors. Especially when the actress posted a photo of herself outside Buckingham Palace.

The Sunday Express and Daily Star both report that Harry is “besotted” with Markle. It seems as though the two are taking their relationship day by day and week by week. The two seem to love being in each other’s company. The papers even report that “there’s a definite chemistry between them.”

Both the actress and the royal are very involved with their humanitarian work. Both recently spent some time working in Africa. Harry worked in Malawi with the 500 Elephants initiative, where he helped move 261 elephants from Liwonde and Majete to the brand new Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve.

Markle spend time in Africa last year working with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women – known as UN Women. She is an activist for the HeForShe gender equality campaign, and has met with female parliamentarians and visited the Gihembe refugee camp in Rwanda.

“I’m consistently asked how I keep a foot in two contrasting worlds – one in the entertainment industry, predicated on wealth and indulgence, and the other in humanitarian work,” Markle said in a blog post. “To me, it’s less of a question of how can you do this, and more a question of how can you not?”

Perhaps they can be the next big name humanitarian couple the world needs.