Peacock Price Hike Revealed: Here's How Much a Subscription Will Cost

Yet another price hike is coming for Peacock. Ahead of the Paris Olympics, and a year after issuing its last price increase, the NBCUniversal streamer is set to raise the monthly and annual fees for its Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscriptions beginning in July.

Under the new price hike, which will go into effect on July 18 for new customers and Aug. 17 for existing subscribers, the price of Peacock Premium, the ad-supported subscription tier, will jump by $2 per month from $5.99 to $7.99 per month, with an annual subscription moving from $59.99 to $79.99, according to CNET. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus will see a similar price increase, rising from $11.99 to $13.99 per month. An annual subscription will jump from $119.99 to $139.99.

The increase in prices come after Comcast revealed last week as part of its first quarter earnings results that Peacock, which last raised prices in July of 2023, added 3 million paid subscribers in the first quarter of the year to reach 34 million subscribers. The price hike also comes as Peacock is set to broadcast the 2024 Summer Olympics live on the platform. The Paris Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled for July 26. The streamer is also set to air the NFL's Eagles vs. Packers game live from São Paulo, Brazil, with Comcast president Michael Cavanagh teasing even more exciting content offerings.

"Looking ahead, our content offering provides such great value proposition that we should have some real pricing power over time," Cavanagh said on the earnings call, adding that the streamer's exclusive streaming of the NFL Wildcard Game added and "retained even more new Peacock subscribers than we expected."

Peacock launched in 2020, and at the time offered three subscription tiers. The previously available free subscription allowed viewers to use the service to watch over 7,500 hours of movies and shows, but that tier was eliminated in 2023.

The Peacock library includes film and TV titles like Yellowstone, The Office, Parks and Recreation, New Girl, That '70s Show, 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU, This Is Us, Tàr, Cocaine Bear, M3GAN, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and more. The library also gives subscribers access to hit Peacock originals including Poker Face, Mrs. Davis, The Continental, Bel-Air, Dr. Death, Based on a True Story, and Bupkis. The streamer will also reportedly be the new home for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 amid reports that the show is moving from cable to streaming. You can subscribe to Peacock here.