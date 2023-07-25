Netflix Renews Original Series for Season 2

An original Netflix show is returning for a second season. On Tuesday, Netflix announced the unscripted series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch has been renewed for Season 2. The series follows Ken Goldin and his team at Goldin Auctions, an auction house for trading cards and memorabilia. The first season featured Drake, Logan Paul, Karl Malone and Mike Tyson.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch is produced by Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios, Omaha Productions and Full Day. The executive producers are Peyton Manning, Brent Montgomery, Pam Healey, Will Nothacker, Connor Schell, Dave Chamberlain, Ian Sambor, Russ Friedman and Gardner Reed.

In April, PopCulture.com spoke to Goldin about what viewers can expect from the first season which featured six episodes. "I think that there is something in the show to capture everybody," Goldin said. "They're going to see some celebrities and some athletes who have unique collectibles or want to find something. They're going to find lifelong collectors, and you're going to look at their collections and watch me hopefully negotiate to sell them. And then you're going to find individual people who happen to find something or happen to have bought something 20 years ago and then all of a sudden today it's worth a million dollars and it's going to change their life."

Goldin went on to say that the show has things that will shock fans. "It is definitely fast-paced," he continued. "I think every episode you are going to see stuff that honestly is going to blow your mind. I mean, I just envision literally all throughout social media, people posting pictures of different things they see and big threads talking about it because they just can't believe that this exists or can't believe that Goldin had this."

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch is one of the many shows executive produced by Manning. The two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is also involved in the Netflix series Quarterback which is one of the top shows on the streaming service. Manning also has a good working relationship with ESPN as he and his brother, Eli Manning, are co-hosts and executive producers of ManningCast, an alternative broadcast for the Monday Night Football games.