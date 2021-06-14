'Manifest' Storms Netflix Chart as Cancellation Fears Loom

✖

Manifest Season 3 finished on Thursday night, but fans can relive the first two seasons on Netflix now. The show has started its Netflix run successfully, scoring the top spot on the streaming platform's Top 10 in the U.S. list this weekend, topping the acclaimed new series Sweet Tooth. Manifest still has not been renewed for a fourth season, and it would leave fans hanging after a shocking Season 3 finale.

The science-fiction drama created by Jeff Rake debuted on NBC in September 2018. It starts off with the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 finally arriving in New York City after a trip to Jamaica, but there is one big problem. When they come home, over five and a half years have passed, but it doesn't feel like that to any of the passengers. The characters seek answers to this central mystery while struggling to acclimate to life after missing so much. The main cast features Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Steele, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Jack Messina as Cal Stone, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl, Matt Long as Zeke Landon, and Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer.

(Photo: Peter Kramer/Warner Brothers/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The two-hour Season 3 finale was packed with shockers for fans so look away if you don't want to be spoiled. There was a major death, and the love triangle with Michaela, Jared, and Zeke might have flared up again. In the very last scene, Dr. Gupta (Mahira Kakkar) was leaving Eureka as Captain Daly (Frank Deal) suddenly appeared on the plane... just before the plane and pilot mysteriously disappeared.

"We revealed a lot in Season 3. We have now kind of moved away from faith versus science," Rake told TV Insider after the finale aired. "We’re telling a story about divine intervention and about how the passengers are going to navigate this path — not that science can’t have a role in trying to counter and thread the needle of a story about divine intervention. Someone once said God is a scientist, and Saanvi the scientist is still going to try to figure out how to impact this story of divine intervention."

Rake explained that Daly's sudden appearance will play a major role in Season 4 if NBC renews it. He said Daly was where the passengers were during the five and a half years they were missing. "Captain Daly has been exactly where Cal was from the end of Episode 312 when he disappears to when he returns right there at the very end of the season finale," Rake said. "What that place is I’m gonna let Cal speak to that when we come back in Season 4. I’m going to let Ben chew on that and use that information to try to navigate where to go forward." In the past, Rake has mentioned a six-season plan for the series.

Manifest Season 3 did not start until April 1 because of production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. When NBC started renewing shows for the 2021-2022 season, Manifest was not one of them, and its future is still unknown. Deadline reported NBC wanted more time before deciding on renewing the show. The series is produced by Warner Bros. TV and Universal TV. The show can also be found on Peacock and Hulu.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.