‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 is coming soon to a TV near you.

Paramount+ has announced that the upcoming season of the Jeremy Renner-led drama will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Also starring Edie Falco, Mayor of Kingstown’s fourth season will see Mike’s control over Kingstown being threatened as “new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.”

L-R: Clayton Cardenas as Torres and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown was renewed for Season 4 in December, and Renner revealed in June that it was expected to premiere in October. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the series premiered in November 2021 and became an instant hit. Along with Renner and Falco, Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Laura Benanti, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi.

The crime thriller is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+. Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, and Keith Cox serve as executive producers. Erickson also serves as showrunner for the series. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

L-R: Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert, Hugh Dillon as Ian and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Meanwhile, Mayor of Kingstown is one of many shows on Paramount+ premiering this fall. Other shows coming to the streamer soon include new seasons of Tulsa King and Landman, as well as the new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Criminal Minds: Evolution, Dexter: Origins, Yellowjackets, SkyMed, and MobLand will also be getting new seasons.

It’s been just over a year since Mayor of Kingstown’s third season aired, so the wait has been a long one. Fans won’t have to wait too much longer, as Season 4 will finally premiere on Sunday, Oct. 26, only on Paramount+. In the meantime, the first three seasons are available on the streamer, alongside Sheridan’s growing slate of Paramount+ originals such as Landman, 1923, Lionses, Tulsa King, 113, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Samuel J. Jackson is set to star in the upcoming Tulsa King spinoff, NOLA King, coming soon.