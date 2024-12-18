Jeremy Renner’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 Fate Revealed at Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown is officially coming back. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Jeremy Renner-led crime thriller has been renewed for a fourth season on Paramount+. From Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the series centers on the powerful McLusky family in the fictional Kingstown, Michigan, where there are nine penitentiaries.

News of the renewal comes just over four months after Season 3 concluded in early August. The season marked Renner’s return to acting after he got into a near-death snowplow accident in early 2023. The Marvel actor opened up about returning to the series after his accident, sharing his hopes on Instagram that he can “ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and, more importantly, the fans” and admitted he was “nervous.” Even though it probably was not easy, he eased back in like it was no problem.

Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Derek Webster, Hamis Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi. Michael Beach, Kyle Chandler, Aidan Gillen, and Emma Laird also previously starred on the drama. Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ronald Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman serve as executive producers on Mayor of Kingstown, which is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, and Square Head Pictures.

L-R: Hugh Dillon as Ian, Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, and Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert in episode 10, season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +

Mayor of Kingstown premiered in November 2021, with a simulcast on Paramount Network and Paramount+. While the series received mixed reviews, Variety reported that it was Paramount Network’s most-watched scripted premiere since 2018. Considering it’s been renewed for a fourth season, Mayor of Kingstown seems to be doing pretty well.

Meanwhile, the show is one of Taylor Sheridan’s many success stories, and the renewal comes on the heels of Yellowstone’s finale over the weekend. Even though the series has officially ended after five seasons, the franchise is still going strong with several spinoffs. Other shows include Tulsa King, Lioness, and new series Landman, which made its debut on Paramount+ in November. With Mayor of Kingstown continuing, who knows what could be next with the story, whether with more seasons or perhaps even spinoffs.

In the meantime, fans will be able to look forward to more of Mayor of Kingstown when it returns for Season 4. More information on the new season will likely be released in the coming months, but the wait will be worth it.