Jeremy Renner Gives Huge Update on ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 is one step closer to hitting the screen, and according to series star Jeremy Renner, it will “be worth the wait.”

On Wednesday, the actor, who stars on the Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon-created series as Michael “Mike” McLusky, revealed that filming on the Paramount+ show’s fourth season has wrapped.

“It’s OFFICIAL !! Season 4 complete,” the actor captioned a behind-the-scenes photo. “Thank you to the cast and crew and most importantly … the FANS — this season will be worth the wait I promise.”

Originally premiering on Paramount+ in 2021, Mayor of Kingstown is a crime thriller set in the city of Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither, the series centers on the McLusky family, who act as power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians.

The show, one of several in Sheridan’s growing TV universe, has been a massive hit for Paramount+, with its debut season at the time becoming Paramount Network’s most-watched scripted premiere since 2018. Following the Season 4 renewal in December 2024, filming on the upcoming batch of episodes began earlier this year in Pittsburgh, with the show marking the start of production with an on-set photo of Renner, teasing, “Kingstown never sleeps. Season 4 is officially in the works!”

Along with Renner, who makes his acting return following his near-death snowplow accident in 2023, Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Derek Webster, and Nichole Galicia, among others. Season 4 newcomers include Edie Falco as Anchor Bay’s new prison warden Nina Hobbs, Lennie James legendary and respsected gangster Frank Moses, Laura Benanti new Kingstown correctional officer Cindy Stephens, and Derek Rivera as Cortez, a young, cold, and measured Colombian Sicario.

Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, and Renner, as well as ries writer/ executive producer/ showrunner Dave Erickson, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox. The next chapter in the saga is currently slated for an October 2025 premiere, though an exact date hasn’t yet been announced.