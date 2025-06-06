Samuel L. Jackson to Star in ‘Tulsa King’ Spinoff

Samuel L. Jackson is joining Taylor Sheridan’s growing universe.

The actor will reportedly executive produce and star in a new spinoff of Paramount+’s Sylvester Stallone-led series Tulsa King, sources told Deadline Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Currently titled NOLA King, the reported series will be set in New Orleans and will see the Oscar-nominated actor star as Russell Lee Washington Jr., who comes from the crime world. The series will be set up with Jackson’s upcoming multiple-episode appearance in Tulsa King’s third season, on which his character will be introduced as he faces off against Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi before heading to New Orleans for the new series.

NOLA King hails from Tulsa King producers MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Although Paramount+ hasn’t yet confirmed reports of the spinoff, the streamer previously teased that it was eyeing growing the Tulsa King universe, similar to Sheridan’s Yellowstone, which now encompasses numerous spinoffs.

“The short answer is absolutely. We’re open to the possibilities, everything,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, streaming with Paramount Global, told IndieWire when asked about potential Tulsa King spinoffs in 2023. “What we love to do is take this valuable IP and turn anything into a franchise because we believe there’s a world of storytelling to be told that the audience can enjoy, and they love the characters. Let’s see where it can take us.”

Giles added that “the huge success we’ve had with Tulsa King and Sylvester Stallone opens up possibilities with Taylor Sheridan, who consistently, his mind works in terms of universes and backstories, so I think there’s always a possibility that there’s more to that universe and more to that story. More to come there.”

Tulsa King originally premiered on Paramount+ in November 2022, at the time becoming Sheridan’s fourth-most-watched series with 3.36 billion minutes viewed. It was also the highest-rated series debut of 2022. The show centers around Stallone’s character, who after being released from prison after 25 years is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he slowly builds a crew.

The first two seasons of Tulsa King are available to stream on Paramount+. Season 3 doesn’t yet have a premiere date.