‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

Sylvester Stallone will soon be back as Dwight Manfredi.

Paramount+ announced that Season 3 of Tulsa King will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 21.

In the upcoming season, “Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.”

Jay Will as Tyson, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Mike Walden as Bigfoot in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Along with Stallone, Tulsa King stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, and James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Tulsa King is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, Dave Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Braden Aftergood, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich, and Keith Cox serve as executive producers. Erickson also serves as showrunner.

Tulsa King was renewed for Season 3 in March, and it came with a major change. Erickson took over as showrunner after Terence Winter stepped down ahead of Season 2. There was no official showrunner for the second season, but Craig Zisk joined as executive producer and director, with Winter returning as a writer. Erickson is no stranger to the world of Taylor Sheridan, having served as writer, EP, and showrunner on Mayor of Kingstown.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Created by Sheridan, Tulsa King premiered in 2022 and follows Stallone’s Dwight “the General” Manfredi, an American Mafia caporegime who was recently released from prison in New York and was sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begins to set up a criminal organization. The series marks the Oscar nominee’s first leading role in a scripted television series, and he’s doing a pretty good job at it.

Meanwhile, Season 3 of Tulsa King is not all that fans can look forward to. There is also going to be a spinoff starring Samuel L. Jackson, with the actor appearing in Season 3 in a multi-episode arc as Russell Lee Washington Jr., who comes from the crime world. Not much has been shared about NOLA King, but Paramount+ has been eyeing to expand Tulsa King similarly to Yellowstone. For now, Season 3 of Tulsa King premieres on Sunday, Sept. 21 on Paramount+.