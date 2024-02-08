Jeremy Renner on Returning to 'Mayor of Kingstown' Following Accident: 'It's a Boost of Confidence' (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When Jeremy Renner suffered serious injuries during a snowplow accident on Jan. 1, 2023, his Paramount+ show Mayor of Kingstown was getting ready to air its second season. And now that the 53-year-old actor is getting healthy, he has returned to work and is currently filming Mayor of Kingstown Season 3. PopCulture.com spoke to Renner about being back at work after recovering from 30 broken bones and suffering blunt chest trauma from being hit and run over by a snowplow.

"It's a boost of confidence for me to be back in the world," Renner told PopCulture. "And in a very real way, this is not tiptoeing back into things because shooting television is a bit arduous. There's time and endurance, and it's a wonderful blessing to have the job, and it's an exciting show to do. And certainly, it was a little rough going in the first couple of weeks, but I've recovered pretty fast from it, and I continue to keep going, and I feel strong and I feel good."

(Photo: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +)

Paraamount+ announced the start of production in January, four months after the streaming service announced the show was renewed for a third season. Mayor of Kingstown has not been a hit for critics, but fans enjoy it as the show has a 90 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Renner plays the lead character Mike McLusky and is also an executive producer.

Renner also talked about how he and Mike and similar. "I feel like any time you play a character, there's some certain percentage of you in there somehow, some way," he said. "Being a family man, being loyal, being pragmatic and staunch and these types of adjectives, I suppose there are similarities. But he's much tougher than I am, I suppose."

Mayor of Kingstown also stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi and Hamish Allan-Headley. Paramount+ has not announced an official release date for Season 3.