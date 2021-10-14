‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Paramount+ Drops Official Trailer, Key Art for ‘Yellowstone’ Creator’s New Show

Paramount+ is officially welcoming subscribers to Kingstown, Michigan. Ahead of its scheduled Sunday, Nov. 14 premiere, the streamer on Thursday released the official trailer for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming new drama Mayor of Kingstown. In addition to the trailer, Paramount+ also released key art for the series, showing Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky standing amid an overcast backdrop in the small town of Kingstown.

The action-packed trailer, spanning the length of nearly two minutes, teased a high-octane series, giving fans a glimpse of what’s instore as Renner’s character takes on the role of a “fix-it man” and “part-time gangster,” as one scene describes. The trailer begins with Renner’s Mike stating, “every member of my family fights this fight” before ominously warning a newcomer, “We get paid to give advice. So let me give you some…wherever you’re from, you should go back. You won’t make it here.” The trailer followed a first-look teaser released in September.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Set in the city of Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry, Mayor of Kingstown centers on the McLusky family, who act as power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians. It tackles “themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither,” according to the streamer. In addition to Renner, the series stars Kyle Chandler and Taylor Handley as Mike’s brothers, Mitch and Kyle McClusky, as well as Dianne Wiest, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Aidan Gillen, and Hamish Allan-Headle.

“I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky,” Renner told The Hollywood Reporter of his character. “In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever.”

The upcoming series is part of Sheridan’s deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS, which will also see him produce the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. That series will track the Dutton family’s journey across the Great Plains to Montana, where they establish the massive ranch at the heart of the drama in Yellowstone. David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said they are “thrilled to present these shows as part of this newly established Taylor Sheridan universe that has grown and expanded beyond our greatest expectations.”

Mayor of Kingstown is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. It is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. It is set to premiere on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to by clicking here, on Sunday, Nov. 14. A special simulcast of Mayor of Kingstown, as well as 1883 upon its Dec. 19 premiere, will air on Paramount Network following the airing of Yellowstone on the night of their respective premieres. Disclosure: PopCulture.com is owned by CBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.