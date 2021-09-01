'Yellowstone' Creator's New Show 'Mayor of Kingstown' Drops Intense Trailer

✖

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has a brand new show, Mayor of Kingstown, coming to Paramount+, and the series has just dropped an intense trailer. The series stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McClusky, the head of a family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, a city that survives on its reliance to the local prison business. The series also stars Kyle Chandler and Taylor Handley, as Mike's brothers: Mitch and Kyle McClusky, respectively.

The new trailer reveals that the McClusky's hold quite a lot of power in Kingstown, even more than the local government leaders. However, it becomes clear that holding onto his throne is no easy task for Mike, as pressures seem to constantly be testing him. The stellar Mayor of Kingstown cast is rounded out by Dianne Wiest, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Hugh Dillon, Pha'rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Aidan Gillen, and Hamish Allan-Headle. It is set to debut on Paramount+ on Nov. 14.

"I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky," Renner previously said in a statement on the show, shared by THR. "In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever." Notably, this is Renner's second time working with Sheridan. The actor starred in the 2017 crime thriller Wind River — alongside his Avengers franchise co-star Elizabeth Olsen — which Sheridan wrote and directed.



In addition to Renner's involvement, filmmaker Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Shooter) has also signed up to be an executive producer on Mayor of Kingstown. "When Taylor told me about Mayor of Kingstown, I immediately wanted to be a part of it," Fuqua said in a statement. "The series offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system where sociopolitical issues run rampant. Prisons are a forgotten world to most of the population and yet represent a microcosm of society as a whole."



Mayor of Kingstown is part of a new deal that Sheridan recently inked with ViacomCBS, reportedly worth nine figures. The deal was made three years into his active deal and extended his relationship with the company for five more years. The deal means that Sheridan will stick around for more seasons of Yellowstone - the hit show he created for the Paramount Network - as well as for a prequel spinoff of the series, Y: 1883, and another recently announced spinoff series, 6666.