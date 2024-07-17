Maya Rudolph Series 'Loot' Renewed for Season 3

Maya Rudolph is coming back for more Loot. According to TVLine, Apple TV+ has renewed the comedy for a third season. "We are thrilled to come back for a third season!" star and executive producer Rudolph and EP Danielle Renfrew Behrens said in a joint statement. "We're extremely fortunate to spend more time with our talented cast and crew. Making this show with Apple TV+ has been a joy, and we can't wait to reunite with our Loot family."

Also starring Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon, Meagen Fay, and Stephanie Styles, Loot premiered in June 2022. It follows Rudolph's newly single 45-year-old Molly Wells, whose divorce from her tech billionaire ex-husband made her the third-richest woman in the world. She decides to run the day-to-day charitable foundation she founded, much to the employees' dismay.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

News of the renewal comes just less than two months since the Season 2 finale in late May. Season 3 of Loot is not so surprising, because on top of Maya Rudolph starring in the Apple TV+ series, it's also received generally positive reviews. Loot currently has an 82% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Season 2 receiving an 83% approval rating. Even though the audience score wasn't as good, that doesn't seem to matter much because the renewal is a clear sign that Loot is here to stay.

Loot marks Rudolph's latest venture on television. She also recently lent her voice to 20 episodes of Netflix's animated series Human Resources and an episode of Comedy Central's Digman! She also serves as executive producer and star of Prime Video's sci-fi adult animation The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, which released in February. Rudolph is certainly keeping busy on both the big and small screens, and it will be exciting to see what happens in the third season of Loot.

Since Loot was just renewed, a premiere date has yet to be announced and it probably won't be for a while. Fans should be able to rest easy, though, knowing that Season 3 of Loot is on the way. There were two years between the first two seasons, so it's possible Season 3 won't premiere until 2026, but the strikes last year did put everything on hold so that was likely what caused the big gap. It's hard to predict when Season 3 will get here, but the wait will surely be worth it. The first two seasons of Loot are streaming on Apple TV+.