‘The Pitt’ Executive Producer ‘Hopeful’ for Potential Renewal

Max’s new medical drama The Pitt has been receiving rave reviews, and executive producer John Wells is hopeful that more will be on the way. The series, which comes from Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, and star Noah Wyle, takes fans on a ride in an emergency room in Pittsburgh, told in real-time, with each episode taking the place of one hour in a 15-hour shift. Alongside Wyle, The Pitt also stars Fiona Douriff, Katherine LaNasa, Gerran Howell, Isa Brones, Tracy Ifeachor, Taylor Dearden, and Jalen Thomas Brooks.

Although only six episodes have aired, Wells told reporters during a Warner Bros. TV press day via TheWrap, “We believe there are a lot more stories to tell, and we’re excited. It’s really relatively early still in our run — we’ve only had four episodes on the air so far, and it would be very unusual to hear this early. But we’re all hopeful and want to spend more time with these characters.”

Photograph by Warrick Page/Max

It was announced last March that Wyle was teaming up with ER executive producers Gemmill and Wells for a new ER-set drama, which premiered on Max on Jan. 9. The series has a 93% approval rating with a 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn’t bad for only premiering less than a month ago. Even though at the time that Wells talked about a potential renewal, only four episodes have aired, and now six are out, it’s still pretty early. There’s no telling when and if Warner Bros. and Max will announce a renewal so it might still be some time. It’s quite possible a decision won’t be made until after the season finishes.

That being said, if The Pitt does get renewed for another season, it’s unknown if it would follow the same format as Season 1, being told over the course of one shift. It’s certainly an interesting format, and with plenty of medical shows on air, it’s always nice to have something different. Plus, with most episodes being around 50 or so minutes, it definitely works. It’s likely more information on the format, plotline, and anything else for Season 2 would be announced when and if it’s given the greenlight so fans will just have to wait patiently. In the meantime, new episodes of The Pitt drop on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Max.