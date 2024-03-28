Noah Wyle Marks Return to TV With 'ER' Team

Noah Wyle is officially returning to his doctor roots. After starring on NBC's hit medical drama ER as Dr. John Carter, Wyle is reteaming with ER executive producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill for a new Max series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The streamer has given a 15-episode straight-to-series order for The Pitt, "a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America as seen through the lens of the front-line heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh."

Gemmill will write the pilot episode and serve as showrunner on The Pitt, which comes from John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. TV. In addition to starring in the series, Wyle will be executive producing alongside Wells. As of now, other casting details for The Pitt have yet to be revealed, but more information will likely be announced very soon.

"We are grateful to Warner Bros. Television and Max for giving us this opportunity to return to the world of urban medicine," Gemmill, Wells, and Wyle said in a joint statement to THR. "The myriad of challenges facing the doctors, nurses, technicians, patients, and their families who work in the trenches of modern medicine have become only more pronounced in the decade and a half since we last visited their stories. We're thrilled to be able to return to this world with the support of our partners and are looking forward to pushing the boundaries of dramatic realism and medical accuracy in following the lives of these heroic men and women."

"It's no secret Scott, Noah, and John know how to make great television," Channing Dungey, CEO of Warner Bros. TV Group, said in a statement. When they came to us with the idea of reinvigorating the medical TV genre with a fresh, realistic look at today's modern hospitals, we knew we had to jump on it. Their all-star collaboration, along with their impeccable storytelling and unwavering passion they bring to every project, is the perfect prescription for this show to become the next great medical drama. We are thankful to our partners at Max, and we can't wait for audiences to see this show."

Noah Wyle was a series regular on the first 11 seasons of ER and recurred in the 12th season before officially departing the drama. He returned for a multi-episode arc in the 15th and final season. Meanwhile, the actor has been pretty busy as of late, as he can currently be seen in the Freevee-turned-Prime series Leverage: Redemption, which is airing its third season later this year. He was also the face of The Librarians franchise, between the three movies and the original series.

Hopefully, more information on The Pitt will be announced soon, but it will surely be exciting to see Wyle back in scrubs. In the meantime, all 15 seasons of ER are streaming on Hulu and Max.