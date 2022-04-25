Kevin Costner Sets Epic Western Movie as His Next Project

✖

As production on Yellowstone Season 5 prepares to get underway, series star Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton, is adding even more credits to his resume. The actor is set to direct, star in, and produce an epic period Western titled Horizon, which will put him back behind the camera for the first time since 2003's acclaimed Open Range.

Said to be a longtime passion project for Costner, according to Deadline, Horizon "chronicles a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements to the interactions with the Indigenous peoples who lived on the land and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it."

"America's expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it," Costner previously told Deadline of the film. "Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters life and death decisions."

Casting for Horizon was set to begin in February, with the film currently eyeing an August 29 production start in Utah. Costner co-wrote the script with Jon Baird, the pair having previously co-wrote the 2015 bestselling novel The Explorers Guild. Warner Bros and New Line have also joined the production, with Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman, saying in a statement that the studio jumped at the chance to "partner with Kevin on his long-awaited return to directing with this epic Western at Warner Bros and New Line. Kevin's ambitious vision for this story is the perfect crystallization of his affinity for the American West and passion to bring this turning point in its history to life with all the human drama, cultural complexity and immense scope that it merits."

This will be the latest project for the actor, who notably stars as John Dutton on the hit Paramount Network series. Costner's character controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, and therefore is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park. The series has been a massive success, and Costner recently teased that he has "no doubt" there will be more Yellowstone spinoffs.