'Criminal Minds': Every Cast Member Who Is Confirmed to Return

Six fan favorites are returning to the Paramount+ revival of Criminal Minds. Deadline reported exclusively in Feb. 2022 that Criminal Minds studios ABC Signature and CBS Studios reached a license agreement with the streaming giant for a 10-episode new season. In the revival, FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the network goes operational, and the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Production is slated to begin Aug. 21 in LA. In addition to the OG cast, the show's longtime executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer is also returning. The actors' contracts were contingent on one main cast member signing a pact with ABC Signature. The deal took a year and a half to finalize.