'Criminal Minds' Stars Joe Mantegna and Matthew Gray Gubler Reunite in Joyous Photo

Former Criminal Minds co-stars Joe Mantegna and Matthew Gray Gubler have reunited, and it feels so good. Mantegna, who portrays David Rossi on the CBS procedural and its Paramount+ revival, took to Twitter to share a very sweet photo of him and Gubler. The two had dinner together, and Mantegna notes that Gubler is "the guy who's like a son to me."

It's unknown what prompted the random reunion, but it was definitely needed. It has been far too long since we've seen Reid and Rossi together, whether it's on camera or just a friendly reunion. Since MGG isn't in Criminal Minds: Evolution, at least not yet, many fans have probably been itching for some type of reunion. They definitely delivered because this photo is everything and more.

Many fans were quick to comment on the photo, expressing how much they miss seeing the two of them together. Hopefully, this is just the start of a bigger Criminal Minds reunion because it's clear that Matthew Gray Gubler is definitely missed, and he misses his family. Coincidentally, the photo comes not long after Thomas Gibson reunited with a Criminal Minds producer on the picket lines for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, so who knows what could be in store for the future.

Due to the strikes, Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution is on hold for who knows how long. As fans wait for new episodes, they have time to predict what will happen. There's also plenty of time to hope that more Criminal Minds alums will make appearances, like Matthew Gray Gubler. He couldn't appear in the first season because of scheduling conflicts, but the series did say that Reid was away on assignment, so at least there was an open storyline in case he ever comes back. Since it looks like he is still close to his Criminal Minds family, maybe Reid will finally come back to the BAU, even if just to say hi.

Hopefully, another Criminal Minds reunion happens in the near future, but fans may have to settle watching their favorite agents via reruns on Paramount+. Maybe Matthew Gray Gubler will return as Dr. Spencer Reid in Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution, but that is still pretty far away. For now, all we can do is hope and wait and pray that this isn't the last time MGG gets together with his former co-stars.