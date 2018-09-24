Man Arrested on Set of Netflix Series ‘Mindhunter’

Fiction became reality after a man was arrested on the set of Netflix crime drama Mindhunter.

Filming for season two of Netflix original series Mindhunter became a little too real after authorities were forced to make an arrest in the midst of filming, with a man now facing several charges.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Homewood section of Pittsburgh, where the series, based on the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, is currently filming. A man, whose identity has not yet been publicly released, reportedly walked through a restricted area while the series was filming its eight-episode second season on Monday, Sept. 17.

“The area was well marked. Film crews and police were on scene to advise him not to go through but he insisted,” Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said in an email, according to local station Action 4 News.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, now faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The real-life run-in with criminal activity was likely a breeze for the cast, whose on-screen counterparts have had to deal with much more prolific and horrendous criminal offenders. The debut season of the series, set in 1977 and following the story of how two FBI agents gave rise to criminal psychology and criminal profiling, saw agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench sitting down with a number of serial killers, most notably Cameron Britton’s Ed Kemper.

“I had to just cut all of my emotions out. I had to not look up any of the victims names or lives so that I would have no empathy for them,” Britton said of the role of the real-life serial killer. “Had to just be completely shut off and cold. That allowed me to say these things as if they were nothing.”

Although it is not yet known if Britton’s Ed Kemper will return in season two, a number of other prolific criminals will be featured, including Wayne Williams, Charles Manson, Tex Watson, David Berkowitz, and Charles Manson, who is to be played by Australian actor Damon Herriman.

Mindhunter‘s sophomore run will center on the 1979-1981 Atlanta Child Murders, in which 29 African-American children, adolescents, and adults were murdered. In 1982, Wayne Williams was convicted for two of the murders, though he is believed to have been responsible for at least 23 of them.

All ten episodes of Mindhunter‘s first season are now streaming on Netflix. Season two does not yet have a premiere date.