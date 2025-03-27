‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Recasts Major Character, But Two Original Stars Just Confirmed Their Returns

As the Malcolm in the Middle revival prepares to kick off filming soon, there have been some major casting updates.

It was previously revealed that Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek would be reprising their fan-favorite roles from the Fox sitcom for a new four-episode revival on Disney+.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it was unknown if anyone else in the family would be joining them, fans no longer have to wonder. According to Variety, two actors will be reprising their roles, but there will be one major recast. Anthony Timpano, Vaughan Murrae, and Keeley Karsten will also star in the revival alongside Kiana Madeira.

Who’s Recast?

(Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage for Manning, Selvage and Lee)

It’s been confirmed that Malcolm’s brothers will indeed be in the revival, but unfortunately, those hoping for Erik Per Sullivan as Dewey will be disappointed. The former actor will not be returning as Malcolm’s younger brother. The news isn’t so surprising, as Sullivan retired from acting and hasn’t been in anything since the 2010 crime drama Twelve.

Taking over for the role instead will be Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. He can most recently be seen in The Thicket, Fargo, Joe Pickett, Nightmare Alley, Spiral, and The Expanse. Ellsworth-Clark also served as writer and producer on the 2020 short film Tpocalypse.

Who’s Returning: Christopher Masterson

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Christopher Masterson will return as Malcolm’s oldest brother, Francis. The role marks his first since 2019’s Beneath the Leaves. It’s hard to predict what he’s been up to since fans last saw Francis, but it will be fun to see. Other roles of his include Mystic Cosmic Patrol, Urge, Bad Roomies, Haven, Men at Work, and Dropout.

Who’s Returning: Justin Berfield

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Justin Berfield will also return as Malcolm’s second-oldest brother, Reese. The revival marks Berfield’s first role in 15 years. He previously appeared on Sons of Tuscon, The Fairly OddParents, Kim Possible, The Nightmare Room, and Max Keeble’s Big Move. Just like with Francis, it will be exciting to see what Reese is doing after all this time.

As of now, a premiere date for the revival has not been announced, but with filming starting soon, it shouldn’t be long. It will be exciting to see most of the cast return and see what the characters have been up to. The wait will surely be worth it. In the meantime, all seven seasons of Malcolm in the Middle are streaming on Hulu and Disney+.