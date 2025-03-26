Frankie Muniz Reveals Huge Update on ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival

The Wilkersons are one step closer to returning to TV.

Following the December 2024 announcement that a Malcolm in the Middle reboot is set at Disney+, series star Frankie Muniz revealed in a March 24 social media post that filming on the series is set to begin later this month.

“Just started watching Malcolm in the Middle episode 1. Got 151 to catch up on before we start filming again in a few days!!!” the actor, who is set to reprise his role as child prodigy Malcolm, wrote on X. “Can’t wait to get back together with my old family.”

The upcoming revival will reunite Muniz with his onscreen parents — Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek’s Hal and Lois Wilkerson — nearly 20 years after the original series wrapped its seven season run on Fox in 2006. Joining them will be Fear Street actress Kiana Madeira, who will play Tristan, “Malcolm’s charming and opinionated girlfriend who – by any rational standard – is way out of his league.” Multiple outlets reported this week that the character of Malcolm’s younger brother, Dewey, has been recast, with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark taking over the role from Erik Per Sullivan. It’s unclear if Christopher Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield will reprise their roles as Francis and Reese.

Per the official logline, “Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

While Disney Branded Television ordered four episodes of the show, Muniz said that there is a possibility the show will run longer than that.

“I mean, it was originally, I think, pitched as a like a movie, as a feature, like a two-hour movie,” he told ScreenRant last month. “And for the sake of it being on Disney+, it’s four 30-minute episodes, but it’s really one storyline if that makes sense. You’re gonna see everybody and figure out where they’ve been and what they’re doing. And we leave it on a great note, you know, and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes of the series and executive produce alongside Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye. The revival series is being produced by 20th Television and New Regency. The show does not yet have a premiere date.

The original Malcolm in the Middle series is available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu.