‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival Casts Netflix Star

The upcoming Malcolm in the Middle revival is expanding its cast. With Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek reprising their beloved roles in the Disney+ series, it was only just a matter of time before someone who wasn’t part of the Wilkerson family joined in on the fun. Variety reports that Fear Street actress Kiana Madeira will play Tristan, “Malcolm’s charming and opinionated girlfriend who – by any rational standard – is way out of his league.”

After years of discussions, it was announced in December that a four-episode Malcolm in the Middle revival would be coming to Disney+, 18 years after it ended on Fox following a seven-season run. The official logline reads, “Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

Madeira is best known for playing Deena in the Netflix horror film trilogy Fear Street in 2021. She can also be seen in the After franchise, My Adventures with Superman, Perfect Addiction, Trinkets, The Flash, Sacred Lies, Wynonna Earp, Bad Hair Day, My Babysitter’s a Vampire, and Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars, among others. She can most recently be seen in the drama film Morningside, which releases Feb. 21 in Canada. Madeira will next be seen in the Lionsgate film Titan and the indie boxing film Baby Love, which she will also executive produce.

Malcolm in the Middle ran for seven seasons on Fox, from 2000 to 2006, capping at 151 episodes. The sitcom also starred Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan, and Christopher Masterson. As of now, it’s unknown if they will also be appearing in the revival, but since casting seems to be underway, it might not be long until that information is out.

Additional details surrounding the Malcolm in the Middle revival have not been released, but more information should be coming soon. Fans have been waiting nearly 20 years for more, waiting a little bit longer won’t hurt. The series is streaming in full on Hulu and Disney+, so fans can always rewatch to prepare for the highly-anticipated revival. Whether more could be on the way following the revival is hard to tell. Muniz previously shared that it’s a possibility, but it all depends on how the four episodes do. For now, fans will just have to wait and see.